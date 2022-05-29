Nigeria’s former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, once again emerged as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election after several weeks of politicking and horse-trading.

Some media reports have emerged on how the 75-year-old Atiku beat his closest challenger, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and other contestants to win the PDP’s presidential ticket for the 2023 general election.

Atiku and Nyesom Wike had about 81% of the votes from the delegates, while the rest of the candidates had to make do with about 19% of the total vote cast.

PDP denied plans to postpone convention

Following the extension of the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by 6 days for political parties to conduct their primaries for the 2023 general election, there were rumours that PDP may postpone its national convention.

However, the PDP denied it had any plans of postponing the convention, but rather criticised INEC for shifting the goal post as well as the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of postponing its convention.

The Convention was held on Saturday Mat 28, at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

How Atiku Abunabar won the Presidential ticket of PDP

There are reports that Atiku emerged following last minute intrigues and the intervention of some northern elders as the Rivers State Governor, Wike, appeared to be coasting home to victory.

Wike, who seemed to have the support of a good number of delegates, especially from the southern part of the country, was alleged to have secured the support of the party’s delegate from Kano state following the intervention of an influential political leader from the state.

The intervention of the northern elders was said to have led to the withdrawal of the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and a former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, from the race.

The leaders were reported to have in a crucial meeting on Friday night, discussed with the aspirants from the northern part of the country how to reduce the number of aspirants from the region to one.

It was learnt that the northern leaders insisted that a particular candidate from the southern part of the country should not be allowed to win the election.

The northern elders were said to have zeroed in on Atiku because he is considered to have national spread more than the other aspirants as well as having the capacity to better manage and unify the country.

According to Punch, Hayatu-Deen was said to have agreed to step down after the meeting, but Tambuwal and others said they would consider it.

In a dramatic twist and what seemed to be the masterstroke, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, with some minutes to the commencement of voting, announced that he was stepping down from the contest and asked his supporters to vote for Atiku.

Ironically, Governor Wike played a leading role and actively supported Tambuwal’s aspiration to be Nigeria’s president in 2019, although he finally lost the ticket to Atiku during the PDP national convention.

Tambuwal said, “In view of the situation of our country and the need for us in our party to minimise rancour and jostling for power, in any case, it is not always about an individual; it must always be about our country.

‘’I have come to the conclusion – to the glory of God Almighty, seeing millions of Nigerians suffering and the need for us to close ranks in the party and as one of the leaders in this party – I have come to a patriotic conclusion to step down my aspiration,” Tambuwal said, to wide cheers and applause.

“And not only that, I have appealed to my supporters to take this in good strides and for national unity and patriotism – not only that, those who are delegates here – should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

Atiku in his response said, ‘’Thank you, His Excellency Aminu Tambuwal, for your spirited campaign. I look forward to working with you as we unite our party and our country.’’

The support from Tambuwal seemed to have cemented Atiku’s victory over his main challenger, Governor Wike.

Atiku won the primary election with about 371 votes to beat Wike who had 237 votes to the second position. Former Kwara State Governor Bukola Saraki came third with 70 votes while Udom Garbiel Emmanuel came fourth with 38 votes.

What Atiku Abubakar said after his victory

In his acceptance speech, after being declared the winner by the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Senator David Mark, Atiku extended a hand of fellowship to the defeated aspirants and pledged to work with them to ensure victory for the party.

Atiku pledged to unite the country, which he said, has been divided by the APC-led administration, if elected president.

He said, “Today, we are making another history which we believe will bring fundamental changes in the country, both by providing adequate security and fixing the economy.’’

He described the election as one of the freest and a milestone to bring about democratic changes in Nigeria.

He promised to deal decisively with insecurity and revive the economy, appealing to all aggrieved members of the party to return to the party, adding that the internal conflict resolutions would be reactivated to address and resolve all disputes.