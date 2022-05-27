The incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been declared the winner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primaries for the state to run for second term in the 2023 general election.

This is as the 2 other aspirants, Wale Oluwo, a former commissioner, and Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, a former Permanent Secretary, were denied clearance by the party to take part in the primaries for the topmost seat in Lagos state.

This left Sanwo-Olu as the sole aspirant at the primaries which was held on Thursday at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, with endorsement via voting by delegates at the venue.

Announcing the result of the election, the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, Alhaji Adamu Yuguda said Sanwo-Olu scored 1,170 votes to emerge winner of the primaries.

Yuguda said 1,225 ad hoc delegates were expected at the special state congress to choose the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election while 1, 198 delegates were accredited across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

What the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee is saying

Yuguda said, “For those who have been murmuring, we have three aspirants that purchased forms in Abuja. Three of them went for screening, one was cleared and two were disqualified.

“The total number of voters are 1, 225; total number of accredited votes – 1,198; the total votes cast – 1,182, the total number of valid votes -1,170 while the invalid votes are 12.

“So, the candidate with the highest number of votes is Gov. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who scored 1,170 votes.

“I, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda, the Chairman, governorship primary committee in the 2023 APC primary in Lagos state, hereby declare Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu the winner, haven scored the highest number of votes.”

Sanwo-Olu reacts to result

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his acceptance speech thanked the electoral committee, supporting staff and all delegates for finding him worthy to be the party’s flag bearer.

The governor applauded the Lagos State Executive of the APC -led by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, all cabinet members, party faithful and observers for their efforts and support.

He said, “Our delegates have defied the rain. They have spoken and they have spoken well.

“This is an affirmation that you want us to continue and we will not disappoint you.

“In all facets, Lagos residents should expect a lot more from us. We will not disappoint or betray the confidence reposed in us.

“I want to say that indeed, this is the beginning of bigger work that we have for Lagos.’’

Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the other contestants for being part of the democratic process saying that with the resounding victory in the primary election, he is confident the members of the party are united and ready to serve the state.