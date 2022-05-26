The Nigerian telecommunications market is an ecosystem of different players, each providing services in accordance with the dictates of the licence obtained from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

While Mobile Network Operators; MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile are providing Internet service alongside voice and other services as permitted by the Universal Access Service Licence (UASL), there are several other companies licensed specifically to provide internet service across the country, that are the core Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

While MNOs have over 140 million individual customers, the ISPs have mainly corporate organizations as their customers. NCC database shows that there are currently 190 ISPs with active licences.

Nairametrics presents the top 10 ISPs in Nigeria by customer number:

10. MainOne

MainOne continues to invest significantly in bringing the benefits of digital transformation across West Africa. With the influx of private capital coupled with a huge working population, the continent is increasingly empowered to drive growth and development. MainOne specifically caters to the need of SMEs through its SME-in-a-Box Connect, a converged internet and voice solution tailored specifically to meet the needs of small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

According to NCC’s data, MainOne has 1,569 connected customers, and all of them are actively subscribed to its internet service.

9. Radical Technology Network Ltd

Radical Technology Network Ltd is a Nigerian ISP with its head office located in Lagos and with presence in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Onitsha. Over the years, the company has ensured the highest levels of customer responsiveness and service quality, a trait that has earned it a long-standing relationship with its customers and made it one of the most reliable ISPs in Nigeria.

A total of 2,260 organisations are connected to the company’s service and all of them are active.

8. VDT Communications

VDT is a licensed Private Network service provider specialising in the provision of Enterprise-Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) link connectivity using Fiber Optic and Wireless Communication infrastructure and access networks.

VDT is a Broadband communication service provider to corporate organizations with leased Fiber Optic trunks to the thirty-six (36) states in Nigeria and the FCT, where they have 58 Point-Of-Presence (POP) and complement of technical support staffers. It has also launched a broadband service for the mass market. VDT has 2,404 total connected subscribers with 1,731 active users.

7. Suburban Broadband Ltd

Suburban Broadband Ltd is a next-generation multimedia service provider with fibre optics networks in major cities in Nigeria, including Lagos and Abuja. Its products include subscription access to premium content, TV, Internet and Voice services, as well as connected homes, security, and utility management solutions.

For its internet service, the company has 3,200 connected to its network and all of them are actively subscribed according to the NCC’s statistics.

6. Cobranet Limited

Launched in 2003, Cobranet Limited is rated as a leading Internet Service and data provider in Nigeria. The company provides every segment of the Nigerian society with a reliable and secure Internet Service and Data management solution to the digital universe.

Cobranet currently offers corporate internet plans for organisations and medium-sized businesses over a state-of-the-art -radio network in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt as well as residential plans. The company has 3268 subscribers and interestingly all of them are active, thus achieving 100 per cent customer activeness.

5. 21st Century Ltd

21st Century Technologies Limited is a Licensed Information Communications and Technology Services Provider in Nigeria incorporated in 1997. The company owns and operates one of the most extensive optical fibre cable metropolitan networks in Nigeria with speeds up to 10Gbps, high-speed Corporate Dedicated Internet Access and IRUs for a total of 10Gbps, and fully redundant International subsea fibre capacity with two separate vendors.

It has 5,315 customers while 2, 601 are actively subscribed to its service.

4. Cyberspace Network Limited

Cyberspace was founded in 1995 and commenced operation the same year as a wholly-owned Nigerian Company. With a mission to provide excellent value-added ICT services and cutting-edge networking solutions, the company has been able to distinguish itself as a complete network and software solution provider in the industry with its state-of-the-art and world-class internet protocol(IP) infrastructure.

In 2014, the company deployed its 4G LTE network infrastructure with a promise to deliver 10x more speed, mobility, and security to its customers. According to NCC’s database, Cyberspace now has 7,930 customers, out of which 5,710 are actively using its service.

3. IPNX

ipNX occupies the third position in terms of customer numbers among licensed ISPs in Nigeria. The company is one of the country’s fastest-growing ISPs, serving a multitude of needs across enterprises, small businesses, and residents with innovative, world-class services.

As a pioneer and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator in Nigeria, IPNX currently accounts for 15,582 connected subscribers, while 11,107 of those customers are active.

2. Tizeti

Tizeti provides high-speed broadband internet to Residences, businesses, Events, and Conferences and deploys public Wi-fi Hotspots at locations across Africa. The company is leveraging the large wireless capacity available with Wi-fi and plummeting the cost of solar panels to create a low CAPEX/OPEX network of owned & operated towers to offer disruptive, customer-friendly pricing for unlimited internet service right across Africa.

According to NCC’s database, the company is the second-largest ISP in Nigeria in terms of the subscriber number. Tizeti’s total connected subscribers are 21,224, while 15,790 of those customers are active.

1. Spectranet

Spectranet was awarded a License from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2009 to promote Internet services across Nigeria. Spectranet was among the first Internet Service Providers to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria and aims to be a leader in the Internet Services space.

Latest data on the NCC’s website shows that this company has the largest connected and active customers out of all the ISPs licenced by the Commission. While the company has 249,179 connected customers, its active customers stood at 119,612.