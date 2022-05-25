The head of corporate communications of the Central Bank, Osita Nwanisiobi has informed Nairametrics that rumours of a purported sack of the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, is not true.

Osita denied the rumours in a phone conversation with Nairametrics stating that “he is not aware of any sack of the CBN Governor”. Nairametrics also understands the CBN Governor is in Davos on official assignment.

Several online media blogs have published reports of a purported sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Africa’s largest economy with some mentioning that “it was unconfirmed” even though they went ahead to publish.

Nairametrics also contacted other sources close to the presidency and the CBN Governor to confirm if the rumours are true. All our sources claim no knowledge of a purported sack.

The CBN Governor has been under pressure since he declared interest in running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Emefiele had approached the court seeking a restrain of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from hindering him from running for the office of the president.

The judge granted the order following an ex-parte motion filed by one Nkwo Augustine Eddiego against the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria and INEC seeking an order to restrain the defendants.

However, sources indicate the Presidency was unhappy with the moves chiding him for taking INEC to court for a matter that was not in contention.

Mr. Emefiele has since withdrawn the suit against INEC and Attorney General from restraining him from contesting for President

Upshots

The CBN recently increased interest rate from 11.5% to 13% citing rising inflation and the need to avoid a lack of demand for Nigeria’s bonds.

The last time a CBN Governor was sacked was when Emefiele’s predecessor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was suspended by President Goodluck Jonathan.