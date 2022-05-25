The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, after a long siege to his Abuja residence on Tuesday.

This was confirmed by the anti-graft agency in a statement signed by its spokesperson and shared via its social media handles on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

Why we were at Okorocha’s home – EFCC

It stated, “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

“The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

“EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

“The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

“At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter. In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.”

Why We Are At Okorocha’s Home – EFCC Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest. pic.twitter.com/G09HhjSOEU — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) May 24, 2022

What you should know about the arrest

The EFCC officers whisked the embattled former governor away at exactly 06:48 pm in their vehicle after breaking into his living room.

Minutes before the officers broke in, Okorocha, in a live video made on his official Facebook Page, said officers of the commission had broken all his bulletproof doors.

He said, “The EFCC operatives are here with some gunmen and they have broken all my bulletproof doors. This may be my last appearance because I don’t know what they want to do.”

Okorocha and his family members could be seen in the video running around the living room in fear of the officers who were banging on the door leading to the living room.

See the video Okorocha shared earlier:

EFCC invading Rochas Okorocha's house. I am not even bothered, if they could let Obiano go, they would also let Rochas go after this charade. I hope Igbo politicians will learn to put the interest of the people FIRST after this Rochas embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/hSEL69Flst — Ajị bussu onye mpiawa azu🏳️‍🌈 (@AfamDeluxo) May 24, 2022