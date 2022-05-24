Mr Olubankole Wellington (Banky W), Nigerian singer and producer has won the Peoples Democratic Party primaries for Eti-Osa constituency House of Representatives ticket for the 2023 general elections.

The singer won polling 28 out of 31 votes cast by delegates at the primaries, winning the ticket to represent the PDP at the 2023 elections.

He contested against a legal practitioner, Mr Sam Aiboni, who polled three votes. The delegates consisted of 31 adhoc members of the PDP and one national delegate.

What Banky W is saying

Banky W, in an interview with NAN, said that the election was a free and fair one, he stated that he had won the election by the grace of God and the will of the people.

“I am overwhelmed by the support of my constituency, the people, the ward chairmen, the leaders and the chieftains of the party.

“I feel the support even from the grassroot, honestly, I can’t be happier than I am now,” he said.

Banky added that he had a message, a vision and a mandate to do things better in the constituency and that he would achieve them through transparency, accountability and service.

“The real work begins now, the primaries is just the start and thankfully, we have the grace of God with us; we move,” he added.

What you should know

This will be his second attempt at winning a ticket to contest as a member of the green chamber.

In the 2019 elections, Wellington contested the House of Representatives seat under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), but lost to Ibrahim Obanikoro of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Banky W had announced that he had decamped the MDP for the PDP, to seek the party’s ticket to again vie for the Lagos Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.