The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 182 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,949.64 points to reflect a decline of 1.82% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 21.62%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N518.55 billion.

At the close of the market on Tuesday, the 24th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.01 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as JAPUAL led 17 gainers and 39 losers, topped by GUINNESS at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,233.20 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

JAPAUL up +10.00% to close at N0.33

IMG up +9.89% to close at N10.00

MRS up +9.70% to close at N16.40

ABBEY up +9.09% to close at N1.80

ACADEMY up +8.15% to close at N1.46

NGX Top ASI losers

GUINNESS down – 10.00% to close at N88.20

GSPECPLC down – 9.77% to close at N2.77

MANSARD down – 9.73% to close at N2.04

VERITAS down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

CHAMS is down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ETI – 257,627,691

JAIZBANK – 77,998,899

ACCESSCORP – 60,518,449

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ETI – N2,963,644,505.25

SEPLAT – N1,133,417,533.70

UACN – N673,072,728.45

Market sentiment trends towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 17 gainers were surpassed by 39 losers.