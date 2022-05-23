Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has withdrawn a suit that sought to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation from preventing him from his presidential ambition.

On Monday, his lawyer prayed the court to make an order striking out the suit and that all the parties in the suit have been served the motion for withdrawal.

“We have the plaintiff’s instruction to withdraw this suit. We shall be praying your Lordship to respectfully discontinue the suit and make an order striking out the suit,” the lawyer said.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja division, granted the request and struck out the suit.

Back story

Mr Emefiele had instituted the suit via an ex-parte application challenging the attempt by the AGF and INEC to disqualify and exclude him from participating in the party’s presidential primaries.

In an affidavit of urgency he argued that he is not a political appointee and by the provision of the constitution, he is expected to resign a month before the presidential election.

Nairametrics reported that the court declined Mr Emefiele’s request to restrain INEC, AGF from stopping his presidential ambition.