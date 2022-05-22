The combined market capitalization of stocks worth over one trillion (SWOOTs) depreciated by 0.12% to close at N20.37 trillion from N20.40 trillion the previous week, reflecting a loss of N23 billion. Stocks included in this classification are AIRTELAFRICA, BUA CEMENT, DANGOTE CEMENT, NESTLE, MTNN Plc, and recently, BUA FOODS.

Stock performance

MTNN Plc – N249.00

MTNN Plc’s share price, at the end of the trading week, depreciated by 4.82% to close at N249.00 per share, taking its market capitalization to N5.07 trillion at the end of the trading sessions of the week. The communications company, a competitor of Airtel Nig Plc, has a total market capitalization of N5.07 trillion, N456 billion lower than Airtel Africa’s current market value.

MTNN Plc ended the week as the third-most capitalized company on the exchange.

MTNN Plc is the third-highest in market value on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The company released its Q1 2022 financial result, reflecting a 22.23% growth in revenue for the period, while profit after tax grew significantly by 31.28% from N73.75 billion in Q1 2021 to N96.82 billion in the current period.

Airtel Africa Plc – N1,470

Airtel Africa Plc’s share price appreciated by 5.00% to stand at N1,470 per share at the end of the trading week, with a market capitalization of N5.52 trillion.

Airtel Africa Plc ended the week as the most capitalized company on the exchange once again, vying for the position with Dangote Cement Plc.

Airtel Africa Plc, telecom giant, has released its 2021 9-month Unaudited Financial Statement revealing a 22.5% growth in revenue from $2.85 billion in 2020 to $3.49 billion in the current period.

Net profit for the nine-month period appreciated significantly by 97.3% from $261 million in 2020 to $514 million.

Nestle Nigeria Plc – N1,401.40

Nestle Nigeria Plc’s share price declined by 2.68% to close the week at N1,401.40 per share, amidst sell-offs and buy-interests during the trading week. The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company currently has a market capitalization of N1.11 trillion. Nestle Nigeria Plc is one of the two companies under the NGX Consumer goods Index to be worth over a trillion.

The Q1 2022 financial result revealed a profit of N17.98 billion, representing a 45% increase from the prior-year period as revenue grew by 26%. Earnings per share for the period was at N22.68.

Other companies under the SWOOT classification remained unchanged in share prices and their performances are summarized below:

BUA Cement Plc – N74.25

BUA Cement Plc’s share price remained unchanged to close at N74.25, with the market capitalization standing at N2.51 trillion at the end of the trading week.

The company’s Q1 2022 financial report revealed revenue of N96.99 billion, reflecting a growth of 58% from N61.19 billion in 2021. Similarly, net income increased by N11 billion, reflecting a 48% increase from N22.37 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, to N33.144 billion in the current period.

BUA Foods Plc – N57.90

BUA Foods Plc’s share price remained unchanged as well to close at N57.90, with the market capitalization standing at N1.04 trillion in market value at the end of the trading week.

BUA Foods was newly listed company on the exchange in January 2022, however, the Q1 2022 financial result revealed a 19% growth in Profit after Tax from N22.84 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 to N22.84 billion in the period reported.

The FMCG company, reported revenue of N90.07 billion, reflecting a growth of 28.30% from N70.20 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

Dangote Cement Plc – N300.00

Dangote Cement Plc’s share price stood unchanged to close at N300.00 at the end of the trading week as the company’s market capitalization stood at N5.11 trillion. The company, which is a competitor of Bua Cement Plc and Wapco Plc, has a total Market capitalization of N5.11 trillion.

Dangote Cement Plc is the third most-valued company quoted on the exchange and makes up roughly 26% of the total market capitalization of all stocks worth over one trillion.

The Q1 2022 financial result revealed a profit of N105.85 billion during the period, representing an 18% increase Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, Revenue for the period stood at N413.18 billion, a 24.20% increase from the corresponding period of 2021.