The Nigerian equities market reversed its bullish position from last week to deliver a bearish performance during this week as the All-Share index lost 0.22% in the week ended 20th May 2022. This is following the 4.25% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI depreciated by 0.22% from 53.098.46 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 52,979.96 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N28.56 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to +6.73% and a year-to-date gain of 24.03%.

Equity market performance

A total of 3.02 billion shares valued at N31.78 billion were traded during the week across 29,153 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is higher than the 1.82 billion units of shares valued at N27.19 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 36,286 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 2.24 million shares valued at N12.40 billion traded in 10,817 deals; hereby contributing 74.30% and 39.01% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 345.81 million shares worth N558.87 million in 1,676 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 149.01 million shares worth N2.75 billion in 5,632 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely FCMB Group Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc, and Transcorp Plc, accounted for 1.70 billion shares worth N4.10 billion in 2,188 deals, contributing 56.21% and 12.88% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX-Main Board Index, NGX Insurance Index, NGX MERI Growth Index, and NGX Oil & Gas Index, respectively. While NGX Sovereign Index and NGX AseM index closed flat.

TOP GAINERS

MCNICHOLS up +58.96% to close at N2.13

TRANSCORP up +20.70% to close at N5.89

NNFM up +20.60% to close at N12.00

ABBEY up +20.44% to close at N1.65

PZ up +12.07% to close at N13.00

TOP LOSERS

ROYALEX down – 25.49% to close at N1.14

ACADEMY down –18.54% to close at N1.23

FTNCOCOA down –15.79% to close at N0.32

MAYBAKER down –14.65% to close at N4.31

GLAXOSMITH down –12.03% to close at N6.95

Summary

Thirty-seven (37) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than fifty (50) equities in the previous week. Forty-two (42) equities depreciated in price, higher than thirty-two (32) equities in the previous week, while seventy-seven (77) equities remained unchanged higher than seventy-four (74) equities recorded in the previous week.