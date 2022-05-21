The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will uphold Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended by the National Assembly in conducting its primaries coming up on May 29.

This was revealed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Mr Umar Bature in a statement on Saturday.

Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act, permits statutory delegates to participate in political parties’ congresses and conventions.

The sub-section states that delegates to vote at indirect primaries and the National Convention of political parties to elect candidates for elections shall be those democratically elected for that purpose only.

What the PDP is saying

The statutory delegates include the president, governors, National Assembly members, state assembly members, local government chairmen and councillors.

The party said that only three elected ad-hoc delegates per ward and one elected national delegate per local government will be allowed to vote at the forthcoming primaries and National convention

Mr Bature said “Those qualified and eligible to vote as delegates in the forthcoming primaries and National Convention of our great Party, the PDP are the three ad hoc delegates per ward, elected at the ward congresses.

“Also qualified are one national delegate per local government elected at the local government area congresses.”

He also revealed that PDP’s National Working Committee and the States Houses of Assembly primaries have been shifted from Saturday, May 21 to Sunday, May 22.

Speaking further, he noted that the House of Representatives primaries to elect PDP House of Representatives candidates would also hold on Sunday, May 22.

The party urged all PDP aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and teeming members to take note of the changes.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the National Assembly 84(8) of the amended Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates to participate in political party’s conventions and congresses.

While PDP’s primaries come up on May 28 and 29, APC’s primaries are slated for May 29 and 30. 11,500 delegates have been selected across the country to participate in the elections of the two parties.

Statutory delegates include: Governors and their Deputies, President and Vice President, political parties’ National Working Committee members, state party chairmen and secretary

Others include councillors, local government chairmen and their vices, political party chairmen in all the 774 LGAs, state and federal lawmakers.