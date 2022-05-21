The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau announced the establishment of a Joint Mutual Enforcement Desk.

This was disclosed in a statement by the FCCPC on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

It said the desk will address crucial data protection to ensure consumers and businesses derive protection.

What they are saying

The FCCPC stated that in February 2022 the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau was created as an enforcement mechanism of the NDPR.

This comes after the FG enacted the NDPR in 2019 in furtherance of prevailing national and international instruments and protocols to protect citizens.

Irukera said the collaboration would ensure that consumers and businesses derived the protection and benefits that were inherent in economic expansion that technology and digital markets enhanced.

He said, “Considering the mutuality of both agencies’ objectives and mandates, the commission, and Bureau on Tuesday established the JED as part of their collaboration.

“Both Agencies acknowledge digital markets strengthen economies and can promote shared prosperity, when properly regulated.

“The JED will address crucial issues of data protection and the rights of data subjects to ensure consumers and businesses derive the protection and benefits that are inherent in the economic expansion that technology and digital markets otherwise enhance”

