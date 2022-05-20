The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 55 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,979.96 points to reflect a decline of 0.55% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 24.03%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N159.32 billion.

At the close of the market on Friday, the 20th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.56 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as NEIMETH led 28 gainers and 25 losers, topped by LEARNAFRI at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,263.52 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NEIMETH up +10.00% to close at N1.76

CONOIL up +9.88% to close at N31.15

MCNICHOLS up +9.79% to close at N2.13

CUTIX up +9.77% to close at N2.92

NEM up +9.75% to close at N4.39

NGX Top ASI losers

LEARNAFRI down – 10.00% to close at N2.25

GSPECPLC down – 9.79% to close at N3.41

ACADEMY down – 9.56% to close at N1.23

ROYALEX down – 9.52% to close at N1.14

FTNCOCOA down – 8.57% to close at N0.32

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

JAIZBANK – 142,362,033

CHIPLC – 100,061,600

TRANSCORP – 21,343,941

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

AIRTEL – N1,032,474,104.00

MTNN – N461,518,490.30

ZENITH – N168,629,941.75

Market sentiment trend towards the bears despite the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 28 gainers surpassed 25 losers.