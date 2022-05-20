Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari as approved the appointment of Semiu Adeyemu as the new Statistician-General of the Federation and Cheif Executive Office of the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

Press Release

His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with immediate effect.

This appointment follows the demise of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry, on 13th April, 2022.

Mr Semiu Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with bias for Demography and Social Statistics. He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience garnered from various local and international institutions.

Until his appointment, Mr Semiu was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Sufuyan Ojeifo

Special Assistant (Media) to the Honourable Minister of State, Budget and National Planning

Friday, May 20, 2022