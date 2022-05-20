Determined to do something extra, Access Bank in 2020, jettisoned its regular mobile banking app to launch AccessMore. According to the company, the app is an innovative mobile payment application that offers “more than a banking experience.”

The aim, just like any other bank app, is to make banking easier and more convenient for its customers. The app is built on cutting-edge technology, offering tailored and personalised services, and ease of use to the bank’s customers.

One of the exciting features of the AccessMore app is that it enables a customer to open an account without physically being present in the bank.

However, two years down the line, it has been a mix of experiences for the users of this app. While for some, it has been the best so far, for others, the ‘more’ is not just enough.

Here are the unique features of the app:

Quick account opening

Personalized theme and color scheme

Bespoke dashboards

Single click to all favorite features

Self QR generation for intra-bank transfers

Scan QR for payments

Investment services

PayDay Loan

Dubai Visa application

Movie Ticket purchase

Improved beneficiary management

Efficient bills payment

Inter-bank transfers

Simplified foreign currency transfer service

Airtime top-up

Cheque Services (New cheque book request, stop and confirm cheque)

Card Services (New debit card request, card block and unblock)

Transfers to Access Y’ello accounts

Gaming

What users are saying

For Robinson Samuel, the app is great and ticks many boxes but can be better in a few areas. “Beautiful user interface and experience. Not too chunky, not too loose. But get issues with fingerprint unlock, as it takes about a minute before responding only on this app. Regardless, it’s literally the best.”

Oluwafunmilayo Adebimpe Adeyemi said of her experience with the app: “AccessMore mobile app is indeed an upgrade of the old app. It works fine and the user experience is great. What I don’t like is getting a mail for each time that you log into the app. I don’t see the relevance actually, makes for a lot of emails.”

In another user review, Folayemi Esther said: “Very convenient and easy to use. You might want to look into your live chat field because I was placed in a queue for over 30 mins and in the end no agent attended to me. This is not encouraging. Just let us know if there is no agent available instead of placing one on queue and wasting one’s time and battery.”

However, the experience was not so good for Olatosi Emmanuel, who felt the old Access mobile app was better than AccessMore. “Access mobile app is far better than this app. My challenge with this app is when you try to log in, it takes like forever. I’ve never been able to log in using my MTN data network, irrespective of my location, which was never the case with the access mobile app. Logging in is only possible when I use Spectranet. I don’t understand why that happens. Sometimes I feel like deleting this app, but when you’re the type that uses online rather than walk-in then you have no choice but to endure.”

For Gift Madojemu, the app is very cumbersome. “Not straightforward, I have two accounts that didn’t automatically link to the app, why didn’t that happen? then there is an issue with integrating old Diamond bank users with Access, giving continuous error messages and frustrating the user.”

Bottomline

Going by the average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google Play and 5 out of 5 on Apple Store, the app is, no doubt, meeting the expectations of the bank’s customers. But the glitches being experienced by some of the customers cannot be isolated from the app’s overall performance.