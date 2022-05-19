At the end of the day’s trading session, International Breweries Plc’s share price appreciated by 1.24% to close at N8.15 per share, taking the market capitalization from N216.24 billion to N218.93 billion.

International Breweries Plc recorded gains in share price, which can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiments, which triggered buy-interests in the shares of the company, supporting a gain of N2.69 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of the quoted brewery advanced from N8.05 per share at the start of the trading day to N8.15 per share, after trading as high as N8.60 during trading hours, to represent a gain of 1.24%, which in monetary terms is N0.10.

Stock performance summary

The buy-interests witnessed in the shares of International Breweries positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N216.24 billion to N218.93 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the gain to N2.69 billion.

The brewery shares have gained 64.65% from year-to-date, starting the year at N4.95 and currently traded at N8.15. However, the company’s shares have returned about 85.23% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N4.40 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 20,985,541 ordinary shares of Champion Breweries Plc, worth about N171.28 million, were exchanged in 172 executed deals.

In comparison, the shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc and Guinness Nig Plc remained unchanged to close at N77.00 and N98.00 at the end of today’s trading session, while Champion Breweries Plc gained 7.03% in share price to close at N3.96.

What you should know

At the end of yesterday’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.07% from the previous trading day to close at 52,721.34 index points and N28.42 trillion, respectively.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index appreciated by 0.29% to close the day at 692.26 from 690.27 index points.