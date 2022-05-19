The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 105 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 53,275.49 points to reflect a growth of 1.05% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 24.72%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N298.75 billion.

At the close of the market on Thursday, the 19th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.72 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as TRANSCOHOT led 21 gainers and 29 losers, topped by CONOIL at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,559.05 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRANSCOHOT up +9.89% to close at N5.89

BETAGLASS up +9.74% to close at N62.55

MCNICHOLS up +9.60% to close at N1.94

VERITASKAP up +9.52% to close at N0.23

MULTIVERSE up +9.09% to close at N0.24

NGX Top ASI losers

CONOIL down – 10.00% to close at N28.35

ETERNA down – 9.59% to close at N6.60

PRESTIGE down – 9.09% to close at N0.40

CHAMS down – 8.33% to close at N0.22

ROYALEX down – 7.35% to close at N1.26

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 48,381,202

MTNN – 20,601,952

CONOIL – 14,343,947

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N5,494,941,075.80

SEPLAT – N420,718,853.50

CONOIL – N409,104,093.15

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls despite the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 21 gainers were surpassed by 29 losers.