Peter Obi, a presidential aspirant for the 2023 elections has stated that the solution to lasting security is to pull people out of poverty. He emphasised that economic productivity is a catalyst for reduced insecurity.

Obi disclosed this on Monday evening, in Kaduna while addressing delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s primaries.

The also expressed that if elected, his campaign will invest in youth development and other means of production.

What Obi is saying

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State stressed that Nigeria has what it needs to get on the right track, as long as the right leadership is in power to steer the ship.

He said he will invest in policies that boost productivity and reduce insecurity adding that what he wants to do is to take Nigeria from a consumption to a production country.

“The solution to lasting security is to pull people out of poverty, and criminality will reduce.

“We must go back to productivity by investing in our youth to be productive.

“We can no longer continue sharing because what we are sharing is finished,” he said.

He stated that the security challenges facing Kaduna need the right equipment and strategies to fight banditry and terrorism, adding that Kaduna has the capacity to produce agricultural products and export when provided with the needed support.

In case you missed it

