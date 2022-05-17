Nigeria’s energy generation peaked at 3,599 megawatts (MW) on Monday, which is 2.6% lower than the 3,694.2MW recorded on Sunday and the lowest peak generation in thirty-seven days.

This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). In the same vein, off-peak generation also declined by 3% to 3,245MW in contrast to 3,346.5MW recorded during the previous day.

Meanwhile, a total of 82,744MWh of electricity was generated on Monday, falling by 2.5% when compared to the 84,847.4MWh generated on Sunday, while electricity supply also declined by 2.4% to 81,710.47MWh.

The amount of power supplied on Monday, by the Generating Companies, represents 98.75% of the total power generated.

Nigeria’s energy generation has continued to fall below the minimum 105kMWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country as Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Highlight (16th May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,599.8MW (-2.6%)

Off-peak generation – 3,245MW (-3%)

Energy generated – 82,744.06MWh (-2.5%)

Energy sent out – 81,710.47MWh (-2.4%)

It is worth noting that the highest frequency for the day was 50.59Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.07Hz.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu while discussing in an interactive session on “Frequent National Grid collapse” with the Senate Committee on Power and critical stakeholders said that the ministry is working towards a reliable power grid to ensure efficient electricity supply in the country.

Also, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported completed work on the 330KV Akure Transmission Substation in Ondo State, which is expected to deliver up to 96MW of electricity.

Why this matter

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.