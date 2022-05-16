The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 29 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,944.09 points to reflect a decline of 0.29% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 23.94%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N83.22 billion.

At the close of the market on Monday, the 16th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.54 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as MCNICHOLS led 27 gainers and 20 losers, topped by CHAMPION at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,227.65 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

MCNICHOLS up +9.70% to close at N1.47

NNFM up +9.55% to close at N10.90

TRANSCORP up +8.53% to close at N1.40

WAPIC up +7.14% to close at N0.45

CHIPLC up +7.02% to close at N0.61

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMPION down – 9.84% to close at N3.94

GLAXOSMITH down – 9.49% to close at N7.15

INTBREW down – 9.09% to close at N8.00

NEIMETH down – 8.33% to close at N1.76

WAPCO down – 8.28% to close at N28.80

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 88,586,250

JAIZBANK – 87,416,065

ACCESSCORP – 28,751,534

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N1,411,789,018.40

MTNN – N715,648,714.80

ACCESSCORP – N278,563,992.70

Market sentiment trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 27 gainers surpassed 20 losers.