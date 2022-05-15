Airtel Africa Plc has confirmed a final dividend payment of $0.03 cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Shareholders will be offered the opportunity to select the currency to be paid in, either GB pounds or Nigerian Naira.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of June 23, 2022.

On or around July 22nd, 2022, the dividend which amounts to about $113 million will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Thursday, June 23rd 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Coronation Registrars Ltd and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Airtel Africa Plc has 3,758,151,504 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N5.26 trillion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on the 13th of May, 2022 at N1400 per share and closed at N1400 per share.

What you should know

Airtel Africa Plc, the telecom giant, has released its full-year audited financial statement revealing a 21.3% growth in revenue from $3.89 billion in 2021 to $4.71 billion in the current period. Net profit for the full year period appreciated significantly by 82%, from $451 million in 2021 to $755 million.

Earnings per share was recorded as 16 cents against 9 cents recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 46.60% from N955 at the beginning of the year to N1400 as at the time of writing this report.