The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 15 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,917.76 points to reflect a growth of 0.15% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 23.88%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N42.75 billion.

At the close of the market on Thursday, the 12th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.53 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as FIDSON led 32 gainers and 23 losers, topped by ACADEMY at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,201.32 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

FIDSON up +9.95% to close at N11.38

ETERNA up +9.94% to close at N7.19

MCNICHOLS up +9.91% to close at N1.22

GLAXOSMITH up +9.87% to close at N8.35

WAPCO up +9.86% to close at N31.75

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 9.73% to close at N1.67

CHIPLC down – 9.68% to close at N0.56

LINKASS down – 8.70% to close at N0.63

VERITAS down – 4.55% to close at N0.21

AIICO down – 3.80% to close at N0.76

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 94,397,060

ZENITHBANK – 24,481,463

WAPCO – 19,233,530

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

WAPCO – N601,948,373.50

ZENITH – N590,080,626.80

DANGCEM – N514,372,260.50

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 32 gainers surpassed 23 losers.