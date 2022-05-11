The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 199 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,838.45 points, to reflect a growth of 1.99% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 23.70%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N556.92 billion.

At the close of the market on Wednesday, the 11th May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.49 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as OKOMU OIL led 43 gainers and 27 losers topped by IKEJAHOTEL at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,122.01 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

OKOMU up +10.00% to close at N205.70

CWG up +10.00% to close at N0.99

CHAMPION up +9.93% to close at N4.43

MCNICHOLS up +9.90% to close at N1.11

IMG up +9.88% to close at N9.45

NGX Top ASI losers

IKEJAHOTEL down – 10.00% to close at N1.17

BUAFOODS down – 10.00% to close at N56.70

ETERNA down – 9.92% to close at N6.54

NNFM down – 9.50% to close at N9.05

RTBRISCOE down – 8.70% to close at N0.63

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

JAIZBANK – 40,438,849

TRANSCORP – 35,367,091

INTBREW – 25,353,836

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N1,293,698,732.60

DANGCEM – N1,134,121,293.10

GTCO – N450,773,252.65

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 43 gainers surpassed 27 losers.