Monday, 9th May 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N419/$1 at the official Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

The exchange rate at the official window weakened against the US dollar on Monday to close at N419/$1 from N417/$1 recorded as of the close of trading activities in the previous week. A total of $53.15 million in FX value was traded on Monday, which is 39.89% lower than the $88.42 million traded on Friday.

It is worth noting that the dollar supply on Monday represents the lowest in over a month, since 4th April 2022, when $42.39 million in FX value was traded.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate at the parallel market remained stable at N590 to a dollar. This is according to information obtained from BDCs operating in Nigeria.

On the other hand, naira fell significantly against the US dollar on Tuesday morning at the peer-to-peer market, trading at N600.5/$1 compared to N594/$1 recorded as of the same time the previous day.

Nigeria’s external reserve depreciated by 0.15% on Friday, 6th May to stand at $39.31 billion, compared to $39.37 billion recorded as of the previous day. The decline in the external reserve level can be attributed to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

Naira started the week on a negative note with a 0.48% depreciation at the I&E window to close at N419/$1 in comparison to N417/$1 recorded on Friday last week.

The opening indicative rate closed at N417.75/$1 on Monday 9th May 2022, which is 15 kobo lower than the N417.9/$ recorded in the previous trading session.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N423/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N419/$1, while it sold for as low as N410.84/$1 during intra-day trading,

A total of $53.15 million was traded in FX at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday.

According to the data from the FMDQ, forex turnover fell significantly to a one-month low, declining by 39.89% from $88.42 million recorded on Friday, 6th May 2022 to $53.15 million on Monday.

Crypto market update

The crypto market started on a bullish note on Tuesday, as market capitalization gained 6.55% to stand at $1.45 trillion following the 6.1% gain of flagship crypto asset as bitcoin rallied over $31.9k as of press time.

In the same vein, Ethereum gained 7.56% to trade at $2,394.33, Solana gained 12.86% to trade at $70.1825, Terra gained 4.72% to trade at $31.738, while Uniswap gained 8.07% to trade at $6.43.

Meanwhile, El Salvador, popularly known as the Bitcoin nation announced, through its President, Nayib Bukele, that it had purchased 500 BTC at an average price of $30,744 per coin, indicating that the country has bought the dip following its move to use bitcoin as a legal tender.