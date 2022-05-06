Communication is a lot more enjoyable when there is an avalanche of access to talk-time and data provided by telecommunication networks.

Telecommunication networks are applying numerous approaches to see that customers stay on the network and at the same time, attract new customers by offering them mouth-watering promotional deals and offers.

Here are some of the ongoing deals provided by major telecommunication networks in Nigeria:

MTN

MTN Nigeria’s “MTN 4 Me” offers its subscribers the chance of receiving a 100% data bonus on selected bundles as well as voice and recharge offers.

The offer varies amongst different SIM cards and subscribers are expected to dial *121# to know their eligibility status and the bonuses they qualify for. This offer includes MTN’s top deals 4Me, Recharge offers 4Me, Data offers 4me and combo bundles 4me.

The amazing part of the MTN Data 4me deal is that subscribers can get up to 24gb for just 3500, and this depends on the package available to the customer.

AIRTEL

Airtel Nigeria’s Recharge Plus

Recharge Plus is a promotion by Airtel in which customers are eligible to free data as a reward for recharging their lines. By constantly recharging their lines with this offer, customers can get as much as 250MB weekly, and close to 1GB every month.

To participate, customers can do the following:

View weekly target by dialing *479#

Recharging to hit their target

According to the telecommunication network, the bonus is valid until Sunday 11:59 every week and customers can check their bonus balance by dialling *123# or *140#

9MOBILE

9mobile’s newly introduced weekend data festival is an offer that gives bonus data on weekends.

9mobile now gives all its numerous customers a chance to get up to 3.25GB of data every Saturday.

According to the network, “Buy the 650MB daily plan @N200 up to 5 times in a week and get back 3.17GB bonus data to use for the entire weekend.

“Buy the 7GB weekly plan @N1500 twice in a week and get back 14GB bonus data to use for the entire weekend.”

Customers can also get up to 50% data bonus when they buy a higher data plan on their next data purchase within the validity of their existing monthly data plan.

GLOBACOM

Glo’s NIN Offer is a one-time bonus offer which is only open to customers who got barred from Glo Network to make outgoing calls as directed by regulatory bodies due to NIN non-compliance.

Customers who got barred and submitted their NIN after the 5th of April 2022 are eligible.

According to Glo, the Bonus Value can be used only to call, browse and text at the following rates: On-net 36k/sec, Off-net 36k/s, SMS-N4, Flexi Data Browsing N10/MB.

The bonus value will be credited to the impacted customers 1 hour after they are unbarred and is valid for 7 days from the date of first use.