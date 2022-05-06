The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has reportedly paid the sum of N100 million for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination and expression of interest form.

This may have finally laid to rest the anxiety that had greeted the rumoured bid of Emefiele to contest for the office of president in 2023 general election.

According to media reports, the forms were picked on behalf of the CBN Governor by his associates at around mid-day in Abuja, and he is expected to contest under the platform of the ruling APC.

What you should know

There had been calls from various interest groups for the resignation of Emefiele as the CBN Governor, following his rumoured interest in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that for several weeks, different interest groups in their public campaigns had urged the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to throw his hat in the ring and contest for the office of the president in 2023 general election.

The various groups of youths from across the country in their hundreds stormed the venue of the APC convention in Abuja in March and demanded that Emefiele, while still holding office as the Central Bank Governor, should declare his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election without further delay.

However, Emefiele in what appeared to be a response to calls for him run for the country’s presidency in 2023, maintained that his focus at that point in time was to formulate a robust monetary policy and fight inflation which is now a global problem.

The CBN boss said that part of his focus is also to build a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy.