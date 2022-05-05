Some residents of Ogun State have attacked Governor Dapo Abiodun over his claim on Twitter that his administration has constructed about 300 kilometres of roads across the entire state.

The residents, who are also Twitter users, picked holes in the claims of the Governor alleging that Abiodun’s administration has not fixed roads across their areas.

According to them, some of the areas they claimed have been abandoned are Saje inwards Elega, Ijoko & Agbado, Sango, Ijebu and Imejo among others.

What the residents are saying about roads

Oderinde Adekunle, one of the residents, tweeted, “Saje inwards Elega down to Iberekodo have a high footfall of cars and commuters but the road is in a terrific state. Please see to that route as the rains are here now.”

Oluwaseun tweeted, “Your Excellency Sir, Ijoko and Agbado Roads are yet to see any new developments or rather improvements. Kindly help us look into these areas as the new raining season has come calling again, and the people of these areas are suffering from bad roads. Thank you.”

As far as Futuristic, another resident, is concerned, “Nothing was wrong with Sagamu interchange to Abeokuta road, you merely added a layer of asphalt to it and claimed total reconstruction. 300km of reconstructed road and nothing changed in Abeokuta, Ijebu, Sango, Odeda, Imeko, and Ilaro. Where are the roads?”

Gabriel Olawale tweeted, “What about Akute, Ishasi to Denro road that leads to Berger. Hope it’s not among the 300km sir? Ogun state doesn’t have roads, sir.”

Back story

Governor Abiodun had on Thursday announced that his administration has constructed about 300 kilometres of roads across the entire state.

He tweeted, “I can proudly say that we have constructed about 300 Kilometers of roads across the entire state.

“I mean, 300 Kilometers of priority roads as dictated by the good people of Ogun State who entrusted us with this mandate. We will continue to do more for the betterment of our dear State.”