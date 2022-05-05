International Breweries Plc has announced changes in the board of Directors which arose from the Board meeting held on April 27, 2022. The changes are the resignation of Mr. Andrew Murray and the subsequent appointment of Mr. Eduardo Caceres.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Muyiwa Ayojimi.

Murray resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Board after serving the board for almost 4 years since his appointment in November 2018. His resignation is to take effect from April 29, 2022.

Following the resignation of Murray, the Board has appointed Caceres to the company’s board as Director, effective from April 29, 2022.

About Mr Andrew Murray

Prior to his appointment as a Non-Executive Director of the company, Murray was the Vice President in charge of Finance at ABInBev Africa (Johannesburg); the parent company of International Breweries Plc.

He joined AB InBev in 2013 and in his capacity as the Vice President, Finance. He oversaw the financial functions of ABInBev Africa across its African operations.

He also served as the Global Director of AB Inbev M&A which is based in New York City, the United States of America.

About Mr Eduardo Caceres

Mr. Eduardo Caceres has had the opportunity of working for AB InBev for over a decade with hands-on experience across functions in 3 different areas of operations. He has held management roles in commercial, marketing and innovations and was Head of Revenue, Planning and Performance.

Caceres has a focus on the profitability of the Company, through a series of cyclic top-line planification, controls and forecasting models for the Company. This he has been doing for about 3years until recently when he was appointed to the Board of the Company.