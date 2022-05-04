Technology company, MTN, has said it will be investing over N300 million in its Media Innovation Programme (MIP) targeted at empowering journalists in the country. The company disclosed this in a statement released today.

Through the program, which is being organized in partnership with the Pan-Atlantic University, MTN will train 20 Nigerian media practitioners in digital skills, improvement in writing, and reporting skills through group presentations and sessions on PowerPoint tools for effective communication.

According to the company, the investment in media training for journalists in different beats is in continuation of its tradition of contributing significantly to educational growth in Nigeria.

What MTN’s CEO is saying

While noting that the programme is coming at a time when media leaders from more than 50 countries across the world say lack of sufficient resources and skills are the major barriers to delivering innovation in their works, MTN’s CEO, Karl Toriola said:

“We are driven by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world inspired by the potential of Africa. The world is constantly evolving, with the media landscape changing at a remarkable speed boosted by technology. Our motivation is to support the Nigerian media space with our infrastructure and enable capacity-building initiatives to accelerate innovation in media practice.”

“The MIP fellows will engage in intensive sessions on courses covering creativity and innovation, entrepreneurship and management principles, subscription business, strategic planning skills, amongst others,” he added.

On the partnership with Pan-Atlantic University, Toriola said: “It’s a delight to partner with Pan-Atlantic University, who through their expertise have contributed to the professional development of the media industry, not only in Nigeria but across Africa.”