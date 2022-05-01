The combined market capitalization of stocks worth over one trillion (SWOOTs) appreciated by 2.41% to close at N19.09 trillion from N18.65 trillion the previous week, reflecting a gain of N449.00 billion. Stocks included in this classification are AIRTELAFRICA, BUA CEMENT, DANGOTE CEMENT, NESTLE, MTNN Plc, and recently, BUA FOODS.
Stock Performance
Nestle Nigeria Plc – N1,440
- Nestle Nigeria Plc’s share price appreciated by 3.23% to close the week at N1,440.00 per share, amidst sell-offs and buy-interests during the trading week. The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company currently has a market capitalization of N1.14 trillion.
- Nestle Nigeria Plc is one of the two companies under the NGX Consumer goods Index to be worth over a trillion.
- The Q1 2022 financial result revealed a profit of N17.98 billion, representing a 45% increase from the prior-year period as revenue grew by 26%. Earnings per share for the period was at N22.68.
BUA Cement Plc – N68.65
- BUA Cement Plc’s share price grew by 0.96% to close at N68.65 from N68.00, with the market capitalization standing at N2.32 trillion at the end of the trading week.
- The company’s Q1 2022 financial report revealed a revenue of N96.99 billion, reflecting a growth of 58% from N61.19 billion in 2021. Similarly, net income increased by N11 billion, reflecting a 48% increase from N22.37 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, to N33.144 billion in the current period.
Airtel Africa Plc – N1,386
- Airtel Africa Plc’s share price appreciated by 5.00% to stand at N1,386 per share at the end of the trading week, with a market capitalization of N5.21 trillion.
- Airtel Africa Plc ended the week as the most capitalized company on the exchange once again, vying for the position with Dangote Cement Plc.
- Airtel Africa Plc, telecom giant, has released its 2021 9-month Unaudited Financial Statement revealing a 22.5% growth in revenue from $2.85 billion in 2020 to $3.49 billion in the current period.
- Net profit for the nine-month period appreciated significantly by 97.3% from $261 million in 2020 to $514 million.
MTNN Plc – N214.50
- MTNN Plc’s share price, at the end of the trading week, appreciated by 0.70% to close at N214.50 per share, taking its market capitalization to N4.37 trillion at the end of the five trading sessions of the week.
- The communications company, a competitor with Airtel Nig Plc, has a total market capitalization of N4.37 trillion, N843 billion lower than Airtel Africa’s current market value.
- MTNN Plc is the third-highest in market value on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The company released its Q1 2022 financial result, reflecting a 22.23% growth in revenue for the period, while profit after tax grew significantly by 31.28% from N73.75 billion in Q1 2021 to N96.82 billion in the current period.
Dangote Cement Plc – N292.40
- Dangote Cement Plc’s share price grew by 2.31% to close at N292.40 at the end of the trading week as the company’s market capitalization stood at N4.98 trillion. The company, which is a competitor of Bua Cement Plc and Wapco Plc, has a total Market capitalization of N4.98 trillion.
- Dangote Cement Plc is the second most-valued company quoted on the exchange and makes up roughly 26% of the total market capitalization of all stocks worth over one trillion.
- The Q1 2022 financial result revealed a profit of N105.85 billion during the period, representing an 18% increase Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, Revenue for the period stood at N413.18 billion, a 24.20% increase from the corresponding period of 2021.
Other companies under the SWOOT classification remained unchanged in share prices and their performances are summarized below:
BUA Foods Plc – N59.50
- BUA Foods Plc’s share price remained unchanged to close at N59.50, with the market capitalization standing at N1.07 trillion in market value at the end of the trading week.
- BUA Foods was a newly listed company on the exchange in January 2022; however, the Q1 2022 financial result revealed a 19% growth in Profit after Tax from N22.84 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 to N22.84 billion in the period reported.
- The FMCG company, reported a revenue of N90.07 billion, reflecting a growth of 28.30% from N70.20 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.
Leave a Reply