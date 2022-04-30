The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared his intention to seek re-election as he picked up his Gubernatorial Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the primaries for the 2023 elections.

The Governor signed up for the forms at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the work towards a Greater Lagos never stops, adding that the actualization of the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda is a collective responsibility which can only be achieved through trust and accountability.

What the governor is saying

He said, “A big thank you to our dear party, APC, especially the leadership for their vote of confidence, and the good people of Lagos state for their trust, and for always holding us accountable.

“Governance is a huge responsibility, and all hands will continue to be on deck as we work tirelessly towards achieving our goals for a Greater Lagos.

What you should know

Under Sanwo-Olu’s term, Lagos State generated a sum of N267.23 billion as internal revenue for H1 2021, growing by 30.7% from N204.51 billion recorded in the previous year and 30.3% increase compared to N205.16 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.

its IGR per population increased by 26.6% from N14,337 recorded in H1 2020 to N18,144 in the review period. It is also worth noting that when compared with N14,850 generated in the same period of 2019, it increased by 22.2%.

The commercial centre of the country continues to contribute the giant share in terms of state internally generated revenue. Notably, Lagos State accounted for 31.5% of the total internal revenue generated by the 36 states of the federation including the FCT.