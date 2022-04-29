Guinness Nigeria Plc has released its 9-month financial result for 9months ended March 2022, revealing a profit of N15.28 billion, representing a 731.23% increase from the prior-year period, as revenue grew by 38.70%.

The period in review witnessed back-to-back increases in the prices of goods and services, as inflationary pressures affected both consumers and producers. Similarly, producers were faced with a significant increase in the cost of raw materials and general production costs.

The company recorded growth in sales on the back of double-digit inflation, bottom-line profit was also impressive, despite production costs which increased by a whopping 24% during the period under review.

Key highlights of the results

A cursory view of the result shows that the company’s revenue in the Q3 period, that is, from January-March 2022, appreciated by 18.11% from N42.61 billion to N50.32 billion in the current period.

Profit growth for the Q3 period, was at 199.59% Q-o-Q, generating a total of N6.46 billion. While pre-tax profit stood at N9.50 billion, representing 199.59% growth quarter on quarter.

The company’s reportable revenue segment consists of sales in Nigeria and Export sales, which raked in N159.44 billion in the 9-month period.

The result revealed that sales in Nigeria made up most of its revenue at N157.97 billion. While export sales generated only N1.48 billion.

In addition, the company also made money from leased assets as well as disposal of property, plants and sale of by-products, which served as a booster for the bottom-line profit, raking in a total of N1.34 billion during the financial period.

Guinness Plc profit performance for the 9-month period was affected by high costs of sales as well as marketing and distribution expenses.

A further look at the financial results showed Guinness Plc’s total assets are now at N207.32 billion, net assets grew by 21.24% to N90.07 billion.

Guinness Plc’s earnings per share (EPS) for the period is at N6.98, a 730.95% increase from N0.84 in the 9-month period.

The company last traded at N93.00 per share and has grown by 138.46% from year-to-date.

