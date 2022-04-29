Nigerian investment firm, Anchoria Asset Management (AAM) has unveiled its new identity with a new logo while also launching its mobile application, Seed by Anchoria.

The unveiling and launch took place on Thursday, 28th April 2022, at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos State. The company had operated under the logo of the VFD group, which it is a subsidiary of. However, with the rebranding, AAM will now be seen as a different entity apart from its parent company.

According to the MD/CEO of Anchoria Asset Management (AAM), Azubike Emodi, the unveiling and relaunch event means that the company can now operate independently from the identity of its parent company, opening more opportunities for significant growth going forward.

What the MD/CEO saying

He said, “Like we said and the tag line that came with the new logo, is experience excellence. We want excellence for our customers, excellence for new clients, for the people that will sign up with us after this event. Anchoria Asset Management is now poised more than ever to deliver investment option to our clients in an excellent way.

“We have also deployed the mobile app, which we called the Seeds by Anchoria. This app provides a platform where you can make very quick investment decisions. It also provides a platform where you can interact with us and monitor your investments.”

While addressing the question of why the relaunch, Mr. Emodi said that, “the Anchoria old logo shared the same identity with the VFD Group. Anchoria is six years old, and we have come of age, we felt it is time for us to wear our own identity, carry our own logo and do our business independently. Although, this does not mean we are cutting out from VFD Group in any way, we are still leveraging on the Group’s ecosystem to develop and grow our business.”

The MD also highlighted a major selling point of the company, while addressing members of the press, he said that the first selling point we have here at AAM, apart from the excellence the company offers its clients is the wealth of experience in the team and the leverage it gets from its parent company, VFD Group, being a major player in the Nigerian corporate scene, which he believes will give AAM an edge over other players in the industry.

The MD/CEO, however, expects that in the next 5 years, the company will rank amongst the top 3 industry players, in terms of clientele, relevance in the market.

The Group Managing Director of VFD Group, Mr. Nonso Okpala, was also at the event, where he congratulated the company for this milestone within a short period of time and charged the management as he seeks to see an Anchoria that grows in customer base, top and bottom line.

About Anchoria Asset Management

Anchoria Asset Management (AAM) is incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CA) and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a funds/portfolio manager.

The company focuses on wealth creation and preservation for retail and HNI clients, and institutional investors. The firm’s products include, Fixed term investment products, Mutual funds, Structured products, Fixed Income trading, Wealth management, and Investment advisory.