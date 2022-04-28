The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 55 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 48,837.76 points, to reflect a growth of 0.55% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 14.33%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N143.41 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 28th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N26.33 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as CADBURY led 34 gainers, and 17 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 6,121.32 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CADBURY up +10.00% to close at N9.35

MULTIVERSE up +10.00% to close at N0.22

TRANSEXP up +9.88% to close at N0.89

CAP up +9.77% to close at N21.90

SEPLAT up +9.09% to close at N1200

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMPION down – 6.88% to close at N2.30

FTNCOCOA down – 5.13% to close at N0.37

LINKASS down – 3.92% to close at N0.49

COURTVILLE down – 3.77% to close at N0.51

FIDELITY down – 3.47% to close at N3.62

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FCMB – 503,983,284

TRANSCORP – 36,176,569

HONYFLOUR – 25,066,485

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

FCMB – N1,764,174,600.20

MTNN – N573,282,481.70

SEPLAT – N557,174,536.10

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 34 gainers surpassed 17 losers.