The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has once again issued a 3-day ultimatum to traders under the Apongbon Bridge in Lagos Island to vacate the area or risk the demolition of the space by Wednesday.

This fresh order is coming barely one month after the Lagos State Government had given a 48 hours notice to owners and occupants of makeshift shops under the Apongbon Bridge to vacate following the fire that gutted several shops on that axis which also badly affected the bridge.

This warning was given by Sanwo-Olu on Sunday, April 24, 2022, while taking a drive on the bride, during the inspection of the blue line rail project.

According to NAN, the governor observed that the traders were back under the bridge with their goods displayed after they were driven away in the aftermath of the fire outbreak, under the Apongbon Bridge about 6 weeks ago.

The governor frowned at the unlawful return of the traders under Apongbon Bridge, saying that the enforcement team would be deployed to the bridge after the three days ultimatum.

What you should know

Recall that earlier in March, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) gave owners and occupants of makeshift and other shops under the Apongbon bridge 48 hours to vacate the location or risk sanctions, after a fire incident which badly affected the bridge.

LASEMA had explained that the notice had become necessary to restore normalcy to the environment as well as prevent a similar incident from occurring in future.

Also, Governor Sanwo-Olu had in March warned traders occupying Apongbon underbridge that they must leave after the seven-day ultimatum issued to them expires, during a visit to the area to inspect the damage caused by the fire on Eko Bridge, Ebute Ero and environs on March 23, 2022.