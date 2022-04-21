The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 18 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 48,223.86 points, to reflect a growth of 0.18% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 12.89%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N45.91 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 21st April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N26.00 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as BERGER led 29 gainers, and 9 losers topped by SCOA at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 5,507.42 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

BERGER up +10.00% to close at N7.70

ETERNA up +10.00% to close at N6.05

OANDO up +9.90% to close at N5.33

MEYER up +9.84% to close at N2.12

SKYAVN up +9.83% to close at N6.37

NGX Top ASI losers

SCOA down – 9.77% to close at N1.94

ABCTRANS down – 6.45% to close at N0.29

NEIMETH down – 3.55% to close at N1.36

MAYBAKER down – 2.95% to close at N4.27

AIICO down – 1.45% to close at N0.68

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

CUSTODIAN – 38,704,481

OANDO – 19,487,567

FIDELITY – 17,290,659

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

NB – N733,006,267.55

MTNN – N399,656,082.90

ZENITHBANK – N261,002,784.65

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 29 gainers surpassed 9 losers.