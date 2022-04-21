President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, approved the appointment of Mrs Matilda Mmegwa as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Employment and Job Creation (Office of the Minister of Labour and Employment).

This appointment is coming barely 13 months to the end of the current administration, which is expected to terminate in May 2023.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, and can be seen on the Federal Government’s official Twitter account.

Adesina in the statement said that the new Senior Special Assistant, who has held a number of posts in the private sector in Canada and international organisations, will work under the leadership of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on issues of job creation.

What you should know about Matilda Mmegwa

Mmegwa, who brings to the position over 30 years’ experience in the field of strategic leadership, corporate governance, social inclusion and economic development, is an internationally decorated presenter/keynote speaker and was the lead discussant at the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) conference in Tanzania in 2009.

She has served as Senior Consultant and Strategy Advisor with the Ghana Agricultural Sector Investment Programme (GASIP), an initiative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Ghana.

The new SSA holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry, professional qualifications as Chartered Accountant in both Nigeria and Canada, and a Master’s degree in Strategy and Corporate Governance.