Nigerian students recorded the highest student visa approval jump in 2 years, from 8384 in 2019 to 43,200 by 2022, a rise of 415.3% in 2 years.

This was disclosed in a report contained in The Times on Monday, titled, Huge rise in non-EU migrants to Britain

The report stated that the main driver of the sharp increase in work-related immigration since 2019 came from migrants from outside the EU.

What they are saying

The report stated, “The number of foreign students also soared last year, hitting a record high of 416,000, up by more than a half compared with 2019.

“The implementation of a points-based immigration system has opened up half of all jobs in the UK to foreign workers, by lowering salary and skill thresholds for migrants.

“Previously, employers had to prove that a British worker could not be recruited to fill a vacancy before recruiting from abroad. The number of professions that qualify for skilled visas has been significantly expanded to include jobs such as chef, bricklayer, electrician, welder, health and care worker, while the government also removed caps on most visa routes.”

Nigeria was followed by Pakistan and India in stark rises in approved UK Sponsored Visas according to the report, With Pakistan rising, 255.9% in 2021, to 17522 students from 4,927 and India rising, 164.1% in 2021 to 98,747 in 2021 from 37,396 in 2019.

For skilled Visas, Nigeria recorded the highest jump of 161% in 2 years from 3,918 to 10,245.

“Indian, Pakistani, Nigerian and Filipino workers accounted for most of the increase. Indians account for the largest number of skilled work visas, with 67,839 granted last year, 14% higher than 2019.

“Nigerians accounted for the sharpest increase of 161%, rising from 3,918 to 10,245 in the two-year period.

Workers from the Philippines rose by more than half, from 6,315 to 9,690 in the same period, while the number of Pakistanis granted skilled worker visas rose by almost two thirds from 2,702 to 4,387.

