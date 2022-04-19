Nigeria’s power supply dropped for the third consecutive day on Monday, 18th April 2022, starting the week with a total supply of 83,723.87MWh, representing a 3.28% decline compared to 86,564.47MWh sent out on Sunday.

According to data tracked by Nairalytics from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), this represents the lowest power supply since 10th April 2022, while the grid was still recovering from the disruption.

Similarly, the total energy generated also dipped to 84,764.67MWh on Monday, which is 3.19% lower than the 87,553.76MWh recorded in the previous day.

A further look at the data showed that energy generation peaked at 4,066MW on Monday, 6.17% higher than the 3,829.7MW recorded during the previous day, while off-generation also declined by 7.22% to 2,926.8MW

Power generation and supply had recovered in the previous week from the disruption in the national grid, causing energy generation capacity to plunge to 37,964.93 on Saturday, 9th April 2022, leading to widespread blackout.

It is worth noting that Nigeria requires at least 105,000 electricity generation in other to record a relatively stable power supply.

Highlight (17th April 2022)

Peak generation – 4,066.1MW (+6.17%)

Off-peak generation – 2,926.8MW (-7.22%)

Energy generated – 84,764.67MWh (-3.19%)

Energy sent out – 83,723.87MWh (-3.28%)

Also, the highest frequency for the day was 50.86Hz, while the lowest frequency was 48.99Hz. Meanwhile, 98.87% of the total energy generated on Monday was sent, slightly lower than 98.87% sent out in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council has approved a sum of N1.4 billion for the supply of equipment for the Transmission Company of Nigeria, in order to boost electricity supply nationwide.

On the other hand, the minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu while addressing State House correspondents during the week, blamed the ongoing power sector challenges including multiple grid collapse on sabotage

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country.

The resumption of some normalcy in the supply of electricity will go a long way in serving as succour for the Nigerian populace.