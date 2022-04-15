Nigerian startup, Rise.ng has secured a $150,000 pre-seed round as it is set to launch it business operations in the country.

The tech startup said it wants to revolutionalise service delivery as it focuses on the low-income earners; majorly artisans and vendors that do not have access to digital/online visibility to increase its customer base as that is the starting point of search for such services, especially in the post-coivd19 world.

It basically offers artisans/vendors that use its platform access to a dashboard that allows them to advertise and promote their services or products with a safe finance setup that makes their payment seamless and secure while the user in turn also gets to work with a vendor/artisan that is verified with insurance cover in case of eventualities.

Related posts No Content Available

What you should know about Rísé.ng

Founded in 2019 by Olawunmi Oyedeji, Rísé.ng said it wants to expand on a pan-African network of markets in the nearest future.

The inspiration for Rísé comes from ‘Try My Job’, a reality TV show that involves influential people swapping jobs with their fans for a day and giving SMEs a platform to showcase their products and services.

Rísé leverages this to offer the best set of artisans and vendors that anyone would require to meet their day to day needs.