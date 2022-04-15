The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 30 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,510.38 points, to reflect a growth of 0.30% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 11.22%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N77.13 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 14th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.61 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as SFSREIT led 21 gainers, and 16 losers topped by DANGSUGAR at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,793.94 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

SFSREIT up +10.00% to close at N77.00

MEYER up +7.38% to close at N1.60

UPDC up +7.32% to close at N0.88

CHAMS up +5.00% to close at N0.21

LINKASS up +4.08% to close at N0.51

NGX Top ASI losers

DANGSUGAR down – 5.09% to close at N15.85

RTBRISCOE down – 5.00% to close at N0.57

AFRIPRUD down – 4.76% to close at N6.00

UBN down – 4.62% to close at N6.20

CUTIX down – 1.64% to close at N2.40

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 74,813,893

STERLING – 45,533,210

ACCESS – 33,865,945

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITHBANK – N777,993,766.15

MTNN – N536,661,658.40

GTCO – N490,453,400.15

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 21 gainers surpassed 16 losers.