President Muhammadu Buhari announced the confirmation of Mr Sule Abdulaziz as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) with effect from April 4.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abdulaziz was the Acting Managing Director of the company since May 19, 2020, and was the General Manager (Projects) at the company’s headquarters before becoming acting MD.

Mrs Mbah said, “Subsequently, he became the Regional Transmission Manager of Shiroro and Abuja Regions of TCN with responsibility for various operational and managerial functions including the wheeling of bulk power to the Distribution Companies (Discos).

“He was also incharge of coordination and supervision of equipment maintenance and repairs, transmission network reliability, security and expansion, inventory and stock management among.”

She added that he had overseen the overall supervision of the affairs of the company including transmission projects, transmission network operations and maintenance, system operations.

As an acting MD, the TCN made milestone achievements in projects execution and delivery, stable grid management, and human resources management that optimised personnel performance and productivity.

“Working with an executive management consisting of four Executive Directors, Abdulaziz embarked on initiatives and execution that significantly transformed TCN from a faltering successor company in the post-privatisation era to a viable national and sub-regional transmission company,” she said.

This week, Mr Sule Abdulaziz visited the vandalized Tower No. 104, along Odukpani/Ikot Ekpene 330kV transmission line in Oku Iboku, which caused the Nigerian grid to collapse last week. He appealed to host communities to assist it in the fight against vandalism of our collective assets, by reporting suspicious activities around its operations to TCN offices or security operatives.