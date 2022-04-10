Nigeria made the sum of N13.36 billion from domestic gas sales in 2021.

This was confirmed by a source in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Sunday.

According to her, the Federal Government through NNPC garnered the funds from the sale of Natural Gas Liquids/Liquefied Petroleum Gas, as well as Nigeria’s Liquefied Natural Gas feedstock.

Highlights of proceeds

The source said, “The joint venture partners of NNPC in the gas business in 2021 were Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mobil Producing Nigeria, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Total Exploration and Production Nigeria.”

January 2021, the country earned $50.19 million from the export of NLNG feedstock and made N1.05billion on domestic NGL/LPG

In February, it made $26.6 million and $90.38 million from NGL/LPG and NLNG feedstock exports respectively.

The country earned N1.24 billion from domestic NGL/LPG in February last year.

In March, gas sale earnings from NGL/LPG and NLNG feedstock were $15.89 million and $68.29 million respectively

The country raked in $34.32 million and N1.25billion from NLNG feedstock and domestic NGL/LPG sale respectively in April 2021.

Data from NNPC showed that $36.01million was earned from NLNG feedstock in May 2021, while NGL/LPG domestic was put at N1.25 billion.

In June, Nigeria made $19.95million and $44.01million from the export of NGL/LPG and NLNG feedstock respectively, while its earnings from NGL/LPG domestic was N1.63 billion.

No amount was recorded as earning from NGL/LPG export and NGL/LPG domestic in the month of July last year, but the country made $54.396 million from NLNG feedstock in the same month.

The August 2021 export gas receipt for NLNG feedstock was $52.78 million, as NGL/LPG domestic was N1.74 billion

In September, the country made $32.234 million and $84.8million from NGL/LPG and NLNG feedstock exports respectively. Nigeria’s revenue from NGL/LPG domestic in September was put at N4.1 billion.

The country’s gas earnings in October from NLNG feedstock and NGL/LPG were slipped into the next month.

In November, earnings from the exports of NGL/LPG and NLNG feedstock were $40.14 million and $149.95 million respectively, while NGL/LPG domestic was N4.1 billion.