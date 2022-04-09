On March 31st 2022, the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed United States Consulate General Office building took place. The event had in attendance; Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, the current Lagos State Governor, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, Ambassador of the United States, Ronald and Gilbert Chagoury, owners of the notable Chagoury group, which is responsible for a massive investment in the Eko Atlantic city, and many others.

In early October, we wrote a note on the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations announcing Pernix Group as the main contractor of the project. In that note, we highlighted that;

The project will sit on a 12.2 Acres (approximately 49,372 sqm) site, which is almost 6 times the size of a football pitch (7,140 sqm).

The project will have a lettable space of 14,685 sqm, which is slightly less than the size of Heritage Place in Ikoyi .

The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Once completed, the Consulate General Office located in the reclaimed city Eko Atlantic City will be the largest US Consulate office in the world. Eko Atlantic City is a prime development in Victoria Island, and currently has other ongoing luxurious developments in it, such as: Arkland’s A&A Towers, Eko Pearl Towers, and Eko Development Company’s Azuri Towers.

According to the United States Embassy: ‘The development will cost an approximate of $537m and throughout the project, an estimated $95 million will be invested in the local economy. The project will also employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff.’

The project was designed by Ennead Architects, the New York-based Architectural firm with top-grade projects across the globe.

The press release also stated that: ‘the completed development targets the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification, a globally recognized designation for achievement in high performance, best-in-class, green buildings and incorporates many features designed to make the building more sustainable’.

The US Embassy Annex in Abuja is also currently registered with the US Green Building Council for LEEDs certification and is projected to receive a gold certification.

The placement of the US Consulate General Office in Eko Atlantic city is expected to attract more major companies/businesses and foster business growth in the area as the majority of the buildings are residential.

