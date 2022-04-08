The Energy supply in Nigeria rose by 5.16% to 99,916.33MWh on Thursday, 7th April 2022, representing a rebound for the downturn recorded on Wednesday, when supply dropped to 95,014.12MWh.

Similarly, energy generated improved by 5.12% to 101,190.78MWh, compared to the 96,264.72MWh generated in the previous day.

This is according to data obtained from the website of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

From the total of 101,190.78Wh energy generated, 99,916.33MWh were sent out, with the highest frequency for the day at 50.63Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.2Hz.

On the other hand, the daily peak generation decreased marginally by 0.33% to 4,516.1MW on Thursday, while its off-peak generated increased by 7.67% to 3,327.6MW.

Highlight

Peak generation – 4,516.1MW (-0.33%)

Off-peak generation – 3,327.6MW (+7.67%)

Energy generated – 101,190.78MWh (+5.12%)

Energy sent out – 99,916.33MWh (+5.16%)

Energy supply on a rebound

The volume of energy sent out to electricity consumers in the country represents 98.74% of the total 101,190.78MWh generated on Thursday, which is higher than the 98.7% sent out on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s energy generation had dropped significantly earlier in March, which caused a national blackout due to multiple collapses of the national grid.

The situation was exacerbated by petrol scarcity and a surge in the price of diesel.

However, energy supply is beginning to normalise in the county, which is in line with the target of the federal government to restore normal electricity supply by 21st March 2022.

Meanwhile, National peak demand is forecasted at 19,798MW, with a grid generation installed capacity of 13,014.14MW and a generation capacity of 7,652.6MW. Similarly, transmission wheeling capacity is stated at 8,100MW according to the operational report of the NESO.

The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu stated the actions taken by the ministry and other stakeholders to restore power in the country.

Some of the steps taken include restoration of the gas pipeline and resumption of power generation by the Okpai Power Plant.

According to the minister, the Odukponi power plant was scheduled for completion on March 21st, 2022, ramping up generation by 4,100MW.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country.

The resumption of some normalcy in the supply of electricity will go a long way in serving as succour for the Nigerian populace.