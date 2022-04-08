In furtherance of its contribution to the health sector, especially in recent times of being amongst the corporate frontrunners in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion service provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced its commemoration of the World Health Day, globally celebrated today, 7 April 2022.

World Health Day is a global health awareness day commemorated every year on the 7th of April to mark the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. The global body uses the opportunity to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health. The 2022 edition is themed Our planet, our health.

Through its recently launched Private Health Care Finance product, implemented through Pharmacy Credit Facility, Private Hospital Loan and Diagnostic Centre Loan, FirstBank has reinforced its efforts to the growth of the health sector in Nigeria.

The Pharmacy Credit Facility scheme targets indigenously owned Pharmaceutical shops, that are either owned or managed by Pharmacists who have valid operating licenses as pharmacists, possess valid premises licenses, are registered members of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria and have been in existence for not less than 2 years. The purpose of the facility shall be for stock replacement purposes or working capital requirements, and all payments for the purchase of products will be made directly to the suppliers of the Pharmaceutical Shop.

On the other hand, the Private Hospital Loan provides a facility for indigenously owned private hospitals that are registered with a reputable HMO and have operated for a minimum of 5 years. The purpose of the facility shall be for working capital requirements of running the hospital or for procurement of equipment required for the day to day operations of the Hospital.

Also, the Diagnostic Centre Loan offers the facility for indigenously owned diagnostic centres that are registered with a reputable HMO and have operated for a minimum of 5 years. The purpose of the facility shall be for working capital requirements of running the diagnostic centre or for procurement of equipment required for their day to day operations.

Interested customers can walk into the nearest FirstBank branch to apply for any of the loans that suit one’s business needs.

The Bank’s commemoration of the day is in commendation of the role the World Health Organisation has played – since its founding in 1948 – in promoting health, keeping the world safe, whilst serving the vulnerable with the provision of better health and well-being.

Commendably the Bank’s existence for 128 years can also be attributed to its deliberate efforts to impact individuals in its host communities, thereby meeting the needs of customers, hence manifested in its deliberate efforts at investing in the communities in which it operates.

Similar to the words – Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account – by Anne Wilson Schaef, the Bank no doubt takes delight in impacting its communities through our efforts, partnerships and products offering as indeed health is wealth, she concluded.