The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 2 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,766.16 points, to reflect a decline of 0.02% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.48%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N6.04 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 6th April 2022, the stock exchange market value stands at N25.21 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as REGALINS led 16 gainers, and 18 losers topped by NPFMCRFBNK at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,049.72 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

REGALINS up +10.00% to close at N0.33

LIVESTOCK up +9.59% to close at N1.60

MULTIVERSE up +9.52% to close at N0.23

MEYER up +9.30% to close at N0.94

LINKASS up +8.51% to close at N0.51

NGX Top ASI losers

NPFMCRFBNK down – 9.78% to close at N2.03

RTBRISCOE down – 8.93% to close at N0.51

PRESTIGE down – 8.16% to close at N0.45

CHAMS down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

NIGERINS down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 81,749,215

TRANSCORP – 30,722,286

GTCO – 15,490,437

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N380,256,417.00

GTCO – N345,605,265.90

FIDELITY – N81,149,971.36

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 16 gainers were surpassed by 18 losers.