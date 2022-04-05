Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has released an official statement saying he is yet to declare interest in the 2023 governorship seat of Kebbi State as reported by some media outlets.

In a statement by Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, the AGF said the clarification became necessary in view of “a false and fabricated publication in some sections of the media.”

He noted that Mr Malami’s declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media.

What the AGF is saying

Malami’s spokesperson said the report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

“A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the misinformation circulated.”

He said that at the appropriate time, “they will hear from the horse’s mouth in full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful and teaming supporters.”

What you should know

The AGF had lost the Kebbi governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Atiku Bagudu in 2014.