The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 26 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,842.86 points, to reflect a decline of 0.26% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.66%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N58.37 billion.

At the close of market on Friday 1st April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.25 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as NAHCO led 12 gainers, and 37 losers topped by REDSTAREX at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,126.42 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NAHCO up +10.00% to close at N4.29

MULTIVERSE up +9.52% to close at N0.23

MEYER up +9.09% to close at N0.72

FIDELITY up +7.19% to close at N3.43

JAPAUL up +6.25% to close at N0.34

NGX Top ASI losers

REDSTAREX down – 10.00% to close at N2.70

TOTAL down – 9.97% to close at N238.50

CONOIL down – 9.92% to close at N22.25

CUTIX down – 9.69% to close at N2.05

SCOA down – 9.66% to close at N2.15

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

UBA – 47,998,505

FIDELITY – 46,497,874

ZENITHBANK – 24,185,843

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITHBANK – N541,326,557.50

UBA – N369,656,891.20

MTNN – N323,937,274.70

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 12 gainers were surpassed by 37 losers.