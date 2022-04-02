The Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, whose empire stretches across ports, mines, and green energy, is the latest to surpass $100 billion in fortune. The world’s biggest gainer is up almost $24 billion this year, joining nine others in the elite group.

His fellow compatriot, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth has dropped below that benchmark to $99 billion as reported by Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a Bloomberg company.

The Indian billionaire made the most wealth gains in Q1 when his net worth grew by 18.3 billion dollars, trailed by Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway.

Adani founded the Adani Group, India’s largest port operator. Ahmedabad, the India-based infrastructure group also happens to produce and trade thermal coal, making it one of the largest coal traders and producers in the country.

A company listed on the stock exchange, Adani Enterprises, reported revenue of $5.3 billion in the year to March 31, 2021.

Given Gautam Adani’s net worth, he could buy 52 million troy ounces of gold or 958 million barrels of crude oil.

Despite brewing tensions in Europe and projections of high inflation, Adani’s wealth even with investors’ reduced risk appetite. Having risen steadily through the ranks, the Gujarat-born industrialist now ranks 10th in the index.

After dropping out of college as a teenager, Andani moved to Mumbai, where he worked in the diamond trade before returning to Gujarat.

As a boy, he worked for his brother’s plastics company, importing polyvinyl chloride. As a commodity importer and exporter, Adani Enterprises was the group’s flagship company when it was established in 1988.

Bandits held Andani hostage in 1997, according to the Mundra Port website. In addition, the website reveals that Adani was held hostage at the Taj hotel 11 years after the terrorist attack on Mumbai.